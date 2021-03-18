Evolent Health (EVH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/8/2021 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $19.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2021 – Evolent Health had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2021 – Evolent Health had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.
Shares of EVH opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.24.
Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. Analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.
