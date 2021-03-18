Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Evolus posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.
NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 517,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.
About Evolus
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
