Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.14). Evolus posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.59). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Evolus.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 878.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evolus by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. 517,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

