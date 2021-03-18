Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVVTY. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $137.02. 3,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.70. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $138.25.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

