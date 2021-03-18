Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVVTY. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $137.02. 3,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,354. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.70. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $138.25.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

