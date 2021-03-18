Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVVTY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

EVVTY stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $137.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,354. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.70.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Analyst Recommendations for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

