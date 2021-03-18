Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EVVTY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) alerts:

EVVTY stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $137.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,354. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $138.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.70.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.