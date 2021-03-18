Evotec (ETR:EVT) Trading Down 0.8%

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT) shares fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €29.28 ($34.45) and last traded at €29.52 ($34.73). 326,710 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.76 ($35.01).

A number of brokerages have commented on EVT. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evotec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €32.60 ($38.35).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 320.87.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

