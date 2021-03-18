ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.14

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $834,033.79 and approximately $2,082.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.09 or 0.00183506 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00024499 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001984 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.