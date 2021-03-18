Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $944,000.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after buying an additional 3,947,225 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth $60,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Exelixis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Exelixis by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.
About Exelixis
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
