Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Exelixis alerts:

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 509,097 shares of company stock worth $11,167,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.