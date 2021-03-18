Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) fell 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.36. 681,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 653,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
XCUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exicure in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $207.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.21.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Exicure in the third quarter valued at $32,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Exicure in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Exicure in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)
Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.
