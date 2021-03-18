EXMO Coin (EXM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.65 Million

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded up 110.9% against the US dollar. One EXMO Coin token can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $1.65 million worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00050692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.74 or 0.00626833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00068966 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00024976 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00034175 BTC.

EXMO Coin Token Profile

EXMO Coin (EXM) is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,227,725,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,346,538 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official website is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

