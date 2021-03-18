eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 14.7% on Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)’s stock price fell 14.7% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $47.10 and last traded at $47.73. 2,944,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,298,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.96.

Specifically, General Counsel James Bramble sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $1,629,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,588,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,463,140.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $19,731,600 in the last 90 days. 40.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.35 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

