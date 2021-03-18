Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Acquired by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 126.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004,639 shares during the quarter. Extended Stay America makes up 1.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned about 1.96% of Extended Stay America worth $53,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STAY. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Extended Stay America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock remained flat at $$19.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 279,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,547. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $19.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

