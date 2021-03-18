Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,436 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Extra Space Storage worth $11,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after acquiring an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,433,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1,417.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 172,541 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $131.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $134.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.97%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.