Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading Down 6.5%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.19 and last traded at $9.21. 1,042,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,447,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,145 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 372,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 96,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.