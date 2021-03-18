Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,576,184 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $64,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.34. 526,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,036,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56. The company has a market capitalization of $246.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

