F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.59

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 27324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $42,468,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in F.N.B. by 128.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,699,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,912 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 173.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,808 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $10,461,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 581.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 883,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 753,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

