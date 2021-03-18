F3Logic LLC Buys 30,564 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

F3Logic LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC owned about 0.08% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Compass Point raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. 8,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,767. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 86.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

