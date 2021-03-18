F3Logic LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.65.

PepsiCo stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.75. 273,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,501,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

