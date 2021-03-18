F3Logic LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $175.72. 10,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,675. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $179.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

