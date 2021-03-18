F3Logic LLC Has $8.61 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of F3Logic LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.30 and its 200-day moving average is $124.43. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $142.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

