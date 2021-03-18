F3Logic LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $119.47. 70,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07. The firm has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

