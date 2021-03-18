F3Logic LLC Purchases 1,962 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,162. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34.

