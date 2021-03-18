F3Logic LLC Sells 807 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $856,275,000 after acquiring an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

MMM stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $189.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

