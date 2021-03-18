Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 45,758 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50.
- On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total value of $11,934,377.50.
- On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.
- On Wednesday, March 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00.
- On Friday, March 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total transaction of $11,646,635.00.
- On Wednesday, March 3rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50.
- On Monday, March 1st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.76, for a total value of $11,713,760.00.
- On Friday, February 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $11,696,755.00.
- On Monday, February 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total transaction of $11,661,402.50.
- On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.09, for a total transaction of $11,773,277.50.
Facebook stock opened at $284.01 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.64.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,257,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $349,312,000 after purchasing an additional 44,096 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 81,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,314,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.