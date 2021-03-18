Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 264,613 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Facebook worth $394,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 27,986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,152,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $301,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average is $269.64. The company has a market capitalization of $803.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock worth $365,586,300. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.