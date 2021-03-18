Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 264,613 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Facebook worth $394,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.02. 319,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $803.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $594,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock worth $365,586,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

