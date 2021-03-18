Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Fundsmith LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Fundsmith LLP reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,418,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,689 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 5.8% of Fundsmith LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fundsmith LLP owned about 0.23% of Facebook worth $1,753,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after buying an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after buying an additional 153,953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $594,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock valued at $365,586,300. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $282.02. 319,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.64. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

