Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 63,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Facebook by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,181,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $322,639,000 after acquiring an additional 258,593 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Facebook by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 547,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $149,686,000 after acquiring an additional 70,808 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $283.79. The company had a trading volume of 579,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.77 and a 200-day moving average of $269.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,314. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock valued at $365,586,300. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

