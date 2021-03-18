Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Dillon & Associates Inc.

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 3.0% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 696.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $282.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $804.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.64. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total transaction of $12,479,121.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,882 shares in the company, valued at $521,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock worth $365,586,300. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

