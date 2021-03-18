Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,857 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.4% of Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.64. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $798.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock worth $365,586,300 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FB. Citigroup increased their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

