Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Decreased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,254 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after buying an additional 1,102,252 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $594,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total value of $1,753,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock valued at $365,586,300. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $284.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.64. The firm has a market cap of $809.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.