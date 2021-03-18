Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP James M. Wehmann Sells 15,000 Shares

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $21.56 on Thursday, hitting $461.96. 14,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

