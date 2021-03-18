Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.11, but opened at C$0.12. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 26,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$117.82 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.14.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. It holds 30% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

