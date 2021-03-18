Falcon Project Reaches Market Cap of $14.79 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $14.79 million and $267,816.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.19 or 0.00454670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00061695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00139059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00056924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.00648882 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00075929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using U.S. dollars.

