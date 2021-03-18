Fang (NYSE:SFUN) & IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Critical Contrast

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fang and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A IBEX 0 0 6 0 3.00

IBEX has a consensus target price of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 1.14%. Given IBEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IBEX is more favorable than Fang.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -15.58% -5.68% -1.85% IBEX N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fang and IBEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $219.71 million 0.50 -$10.25 million N/A N/A IBEX $405.14 million 0.95 $15.45 million $0.84 24.99

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Fang.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Fang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IBEX beats Fang on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers marketing, listing, financial, and e-commerce, as well as other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on and other value-added services for the real estate, and home furnishing and improvement sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016 Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

