Fanhua Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

FANH stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 82,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,415. Fanhua has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $845.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1,500.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.