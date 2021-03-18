FantasyGold (FGC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $488,080.08 and $15.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00454260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00061723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00132489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.58 or 0.00656679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.