Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

FANUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

FANUY stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, analysts expect that Fanuc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

