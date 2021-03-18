Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Trading 7.2% Higher

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.03. 731,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 275,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at about $908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 159,824 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 35.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 107,583 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 595.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 70,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

