Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 58,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.0% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $459.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.