Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million.

FMNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 58,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 13.0% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $459.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.