Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Shares of NYSE FPI opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.11 million, a PE ratio of -72.11 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FPI. TheStreet upgraded Farmland Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

