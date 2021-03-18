Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading Down 6.6%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) was down 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.08 and last traded at $70.33. Approximately 2,995,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,233,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -109.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 217,795 shares of company stock valued at $18,633,243 in the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fastly by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,873,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Fastly by 34,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fastly by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

