Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Given New $121.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $58.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FATE. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $91.77 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 327,485 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $8,074,116.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,725,251.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,651 shares of company stock worth $28,251,869. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.