Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Down 6.3%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.52 and last traded at $85.97. Approximately 665,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,045,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.77.

FATE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $7,122,022.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,027,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,651 shares of company stock worth $28,251,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

