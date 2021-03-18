Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.71% of Fathom worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fathom by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Fathom during the third quarter worth approximately $866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fathom during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fathom by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Fathom stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,132. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTHM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fathom in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fathom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

