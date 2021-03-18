Feathercoin (FTC) Price Tops $0.0303

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $7.17 million and $49,182.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009879 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

