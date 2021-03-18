Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $100.60

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.60 and last traded at $100.60, with a volume of 25 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.77.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $734,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,070,237.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 145,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,686,956 over the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

