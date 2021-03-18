Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.49% of Splunk worth $135,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average of $179.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,614 shares of company stock valued at $447,002. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.