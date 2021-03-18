Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 6,528 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ANSYS worth $91,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in ANSYS by 815.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,814,000 after acquiring an additional 176,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in ANSYS by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ANSYS by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS opened at $320.85 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $204.28 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $357.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

