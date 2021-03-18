Federated Hermes Inc. Has $80.82 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,215 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $80,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,166.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.91.

ORLY opened at $474.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $452.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.58. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.